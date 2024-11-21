ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Israel’s Netanyahu on War Conduct

(Bloomberg) -- The International Criminal Court judges on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif on war crimes charges, drawing criticism from Israel.

The Hague-based court’s announcement follows an application by the ICC’s chief prosecutor in May for arrest warrants over charges related to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group, and also to the Israeli military response in Gaza. The court also issued arrest warrant for former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Israeli government has repeatedly denied charges, saying that its conduct of war against Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the US — is in line with international law.

The warrants were issued “for crimes against humanity and war crimes,” the court said in its statement.

The decision to seek charges against the Israeli leader will likely draw criticism from the US which raised concerns over such a move earlier this year. The Israeli government and Netanyahu have also previously slammed the decision.

