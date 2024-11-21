New Zealand’s Wellington Airport to Invest in Runway Safety

An aircraft operated by Air New Zealand Ltd. sits on the tarmac at Wellington International Airport in Wellington, New Zealand, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. New Zealand became the envy of the world earlier this year when it succeeded in eliminating community transmission of the coronavirus by imposing a strict nationwide lockdown. Ardern said the government continues to pursue an elimination strategy and is confident it can stamp out the Auckland outbreak. Photographer Birgit Krippner/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Wellington Airport will be the next New Zealand airfield to deploy technology to mitigate the risk of runway overshoots as it seeks to attract long-haul flights.

The airport said Friday it will begin installation of an Engineered Materials Arresting System at each end of its single runway in March next year. EMAS uses energy-absorbing cellular cement blocks that are designed to crush under the weight of an aircraft, slowing it to a stop if it exceeds the landing tarmac.

The system provides further safety enhancements by extending the usable length of the runway – optimizing space currently used for safety zones — providing a landing distance increase of over 130 meters and a take-off distance increase of 26 meters on the most restricted runway direction, it said in a statement.

It hopes this will eventually see airlines deploy new generation long-haul aircraft to the airport. The length of the runway, which is on an isthmus limited by sea at both ends, means it is currently not easily usable for long-haul aircraft.

Wellington plans NZ$500 million ($293 million) of infrastructure spending over the next five years including EMAS, terminal improvements and development of a retailing precinct as it looks to compete with larger airfields in Auckland and Christchurch.

“We’re creating the next generation of airport for Wellington and this investment program will ensure that we deliver an airport that’s truly fit for the future,” Chief Executive Matt Clarke said. “The new runway dimensions will provide immediate operational benefits for airlines, allowing Wellington Airport to be used as a regular alternate option for aircraft diversions from Auckland or Christchurch.”

Wellington Airport is 66% owned by Infratil and 33% owned by the city council.

