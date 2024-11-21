PAG Said to Sell Airpower’s Industrial Gas Unit for $6.8 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- PAG, one of Asia’s biggest alternative asset managers, agreed to sell the industrial gases business of Airpower Technologies Ltd. to a Chinese consortium in a deal valued at $6.8 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

The sale is one of the biggest private equity exits from China investments in recent years. The Hong Kong-based firm will retain 25% stake in the business to be renamed Hangzhou Yingde Gases Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified before an announcement.

PAG will retain some other Airpower assets, including its clean energy business valued at more than $2 billion. Domestic insurance companies and private funds make up the majority of the consortium, one of the people said.

The exit is a rare bright spot in a subdued market that has suffered from a downturn in dealmaking, a murky economic outlook and escalating geopolitical tension. It is also a win for its investors in PAG’s second fund, a substantial portion of which is tied to this investment.

AirPower was formed through a merger of Baosteel Gases and Yingde Gas Group Co., a company that PAG took private in a $2.6 billion deal in 2017. The buyout firm had filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering of AirPower in 2021, but the application ended up lapsing.

A Hong Kong-based spokeswoman declined to comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.