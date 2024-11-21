Standard Chartered’s China Head of Leveraged Finance Sam to Exit

(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc.’s head of leveraged, acquisition finance and private credit for Greater China and North Asia, Vivian Sam, will be leaving the bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

The British lender has lost a handful of executives at its financing and credit business across India and Singapore amid a global restructuring.

A spokesperson at Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Based in Hong Kong, Sam joined Standard Chartered in December 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Prior to joining the British bank, Sam was last head of technology, media and telecom sector coverage for Asia Pacific ex-Japan at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in Hong Kong, according to LinkedIn. She also had a 15-year stint at Citigroup Inc. in both the US and Hong Kong.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.