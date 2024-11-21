Ukraine Says Russia Used an ICBM as Conflict Ratchets Up Further

(Bloomberg) -- Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile at the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to Ukraine’s Air Force command, in what would be another major escalation of hostilities in the war.

The strike appears to be the first reported use of an ICBM, which is designed to hit targets thousands of kilometers away, since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Russian officials have yet to comment on the reported launch.

Oil and gold rose and stocks fell on news of the ICBM’s use, which came as part of a larger missile barrage on Thursday morning targeting central Ukraine.

The launch of an ICBM, which has a range of more than 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) and is primarily designed to deliver nuclear weapons, would mark a significant step up in Moscow’s attacks and send a worrying signal to Kyiv’s allies after Ukraine used US-supplied ATACMS and UK-made Storm Shadow weapons against Russia.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has lowered the threshold for the use of Russia’s nuclear arsenal. Members of President-elect Donald Trump’s circle criticized the outgoing Biden administration’s decision to reverse course and allow Ukraine to use its long-range missiles to strike Russia.

The embassies of the US and some European Union countries in Kyiv temporarily closed on Wednesday in anticipation of a major retaliatory missile strike by Russia.

An ICBM would be an expensive way to cause damage. The cost of the US Air Force’s new Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile, developed to replace the 1970s-era Minuteman, has risen to as much as $162 million apiece, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year.

An industrial facility was damaged in Dnipro, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak, while other reports said that a rehabilitation center for veterans was damaged.

Explosions were heard in the central city of Kryvyi Rih after a second nationwide alert was announced due to the threat of a new ballistic missile attack, city mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said on Telegram. There was no information on casualties or damage.

Six of seven Kh-101 cruise missiles were downed during the attack, Ukraine’s Air Force command said on Telegram. They didn’t provide additional information on the ICBM or the launch of a Kinzhal missile, another type of high-speed projectile that was used the attack, only saying they resulted in no “significant consequences,” according to the statement.

The currencies of eastern European countries close to Ukraine extended losses, with the Hungarian forint trading around the weakest in two years against the euro.

Ukraine’s dollar bonds gained. Despite the conflict’s escalating spiral, the sovereign notes issued by the government in Kyiv have been boosted recently by investor bets that Trump’s return to the White House will bring steps toward a truce between Ukraine and Russia.

