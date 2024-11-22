Adani Shares Extend Slump After $27 Billion Rout on US Charges

The Adani Group headquarters at night in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with helping drive a $250 million bribery scheme, in a stunning blow to India's most powerful businessman and close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Adani Group companies traded mostly lower on Friday, extending a selloff driven by US prosecutors’ charges of bribery against Gautam Adani.

Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. lost as much as 7.3% in early trading, after plunging 23% on Thursday. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. fell 2%, extending the 14% loss in the previous session. Seven of the 10 companies controlled by the ports-to-power behemoth were in the red.

Adani Group’s shares lost nearly $27 billion in market value Thursday after federal prosecutors accused its billionaire founder and other executives of allegedly plotting to bribe Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts. The conglomerate has denied the allegations, calling them baseless, and announced plans to seek legal recourse.

