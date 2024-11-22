Bain-Backed Kioxia Sets IPO Price for December Tokyo Debut

(Bloomberg) -- Bain Capital-backed Kioxia Holdings Corp. is setting its indicative IPO price at ¥1,390 per share, the latest attempt to capitalize on Japan’s stock market renewal.

The chipmaker plans its Tokyo Stock Exchange debut on Dec. 18, according to the company’s filing to the Finance Ministry. The IPO comes on the heels of Tokyo Metro Co.’s $2.3 billion listing in October as the market for new listings heats up.

Kioxia’s initial public offering comes after the business fetched a roughly ¥2 trillion ($12.9 billion) price tag when Bain led a consortium to buy what was then Toshiba Corp.’s memory unit in 2018. Toshiba, which laid the groundwork for flash memory, at that time was locked in a neck-and-neck race with Samsung Electronics Co. in NAND, essential for smartphones and mobile gadgets.

