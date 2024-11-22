China Restarts Visa-Free Entry for Japanese to Bolster Ties

An All Nippon Airways Co. (ANA) aircraft takes off at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Japans foreign travel spending rose 39% in June to 623.7 billion yen ($4.28 billion) compared with the same period the previous year and 891% from 2022, according to balance of payments data from Ministry of Finance Japan.

(Bloomberg) -- China will restart visa-free entry for Japanese nationals to facilitate business and tourism as both countries seek to shore up ties.

The policy will take effect on Nov. 30 and also cover Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Estonia and Latvia, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The arrangement comes as Beijing announced measures to support foreign trade on Thursday, including expanding its visa-free policies to facilitate inbound business travel. For Japan, this will restore the visa exemption arrangement that was halted since 2020 during the Covid pandemic, even though China has already extended this policy to dozens of other countries.

Beijing added on Friday it will extend the current 15-day visa-free program to 30 days.

