Singapore’s Robust Growth Prompts 2024 Forecast Upgrade

Buildings in the central business district in Singapore, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Singapore's economy expanded by a slightly more modest pace than initially expected in 2023, as manufacturing activity contracted and services growth slowed. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s economic expansion fared better than initially expected in the third quarter, prompting the city-state to upgrade its growth forecast for this year as recovery gained momentum.

Gross domestic product in the three months through September rose 3.2% from the previous quarter, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in its final estimate on Friday. That compares with a preliminary reading of a 2.1% increase and economists’ forecast of a 2.7% gain.

The government has upgraded its 2024 growth forecast to around 3.5% from a range of 2%-3% previously suggesting Singapore’s economic recovery is well entrenched. However, its resilience could be tested by China’s slowdown, trade tensions generated by the incoming Trump administration and other geopolitical fissures. The government expects 2025 growth at 1%-3% range.

“On balance, Singapore’s overall external demand outlook is expected to remain resilient for the rest of 2024,” the ministry said in a statement. Nonetheless, global economic uncertainties have increased, including uncertainty over the policies of the incoming US administration, with the risks tilted to the downside.”

The economy expanded 5.4% in the third quarter from a year ago, compared with an earlier official forecast of a 4.1% gain, according to the ministry. A median survey of economists pegged it at 4.7%.

There are signs Singapore’s expansion may come under pressure. Exports fell in October on the back of a sharp drop in pharmaceutical shipments and weaker orders from China.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said in its latest review that the country’s disinflation trajectory is “well-entrenched” and the economy’s recovery is seen extending into 2025. However, the central bank cautioned on global growth and upside risks to prices.

The MAS left monetary settings on hold for a sixth straight review last month, concerned about price flare-ups. Singapore is due to report October consumer price data next week with September core inflation having remained elevated, driven by healthcare and education.

