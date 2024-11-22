Vietnam Takes ‘Unprecedented’ Disciplinary Action Over Graft

(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s Politburo has issued a disciplinary “warning” to former parliament chairman Vuong Dinh Hue for violating anti-corruption regulations, underscoring the ruling Communist Party’s determination to continue its crack down on graft.

Hue violated regulations related to anti-corruption work and rules governing the behavior of party members, causing “serious” consequences and damaging the party and the state’s reputation, according to a posting on the party’s news website.

“While the term ‘unprecedented’ has been overused when talking about Vietnamese politics in the past three years, this case truly qualifies,” said Giang Khac Nguyen, a visiting fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. It demonstrates the Party’s commitment to its promise of “no exceptions,” and “sets a precedent for future actions, including possible prosecution, against other former “Four Pillar” leaders,” Giang added.

The “Four Pillars” refers to the most senior leaders in Vietnam: the Communist Party general secretary, prime minister, president, and National Assembly chair. A “warning,” while being just the second-lightest disciplinary action within the Party’s hierarchy, carries “significant weight in this case,” Giang said.

Hue, once viewed as a possible successor to the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, resigned from his position earlier this year.

The country’s former president, Vo Van Thuong, who resigned in March after “violating regulations,” has yet to be disciplined as he is currently undergoing health treatment. He replaced former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who stepped down last year after assuming “political responsibility” for “violations and shortcomings” involving graft cases related to a manufacturer of Covid-19 test kits and repatriation flights.

Hundreds of government officials and business executives have been caught up in the Party’s yearslong anti-corruption campaign, which has been portrayed as part of Vietnam’s attempts to bolster its appeal as a destination for foreign investment. It’s also led to claims of bureaucratic paralysis, and is viewed by some observers as a way to remove political rivals amid behind-the-scenes power struggles.

Also among those disciplined is the former transport minister, Nguyen Van The, who was issued with a “warning” after resigning in 2022.

The current Party chief, To Lam, is a former security minister who has said he will “resolutely” continue an aggressive drive to stamp out graft while working to ease bureaucratic bottlenecks to help the economy. Last month, Lam called for a renewed push in the anti-corruption fight with enhanced inspections and audits of sectors most prone to graft, according to a government statement citing a Oct. 30 meeting.

The Politburo and the party’s central inspection commission have disciplined at least 52 high-level officials this year, according to a statement on the commission’s website.

