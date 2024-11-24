China to Crack Down on Unfair Algorithm-Based Internet Practices

(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government has started a special program to crack down various unfair and non-compliant practices on the internet to safeguard the interests of netizens and companies, according to a statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China on Sunday.

From today through Feb. 24, 2025, regulators will rectify malpractices such as creating so-called information cocoons via homogeneous push notifications, manipulating and interfering with rankings to hype up hot topics, as well as infringing on people’s rights to do business via the internet, according to the statement.

An information cocoon is when a platform chooses to expose the user to results based on expressed interests, tastes and preferences.

The internet watchdog urges portal operators to conduct in-depth self-examination and rectification to further enhance their algorithm security capabilities, the statement added.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.