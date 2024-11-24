Rio Tinto Lifts Force Majeure for Australian Alumina Exports

Aluminum billettes are packaged for shipping at DC45 Casting Centre at Rio Tinto's Complexe Jonquiere in Saguenay, Quebec on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group lifted restrictions on exports of alumina from its Gladstone refineries in Australia, according to S&P Global.

Rio had declared force majeure — a legal clause allowing a company not to fulfill contractual obligations because of circumstances outside its control — on third-party contracts in May after an incident limited its supplies of natural gas. That limitation has been lifted and operations are near normal, S&P said, citing market sources.

A Rio spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The halt added to a spate of supply disruptions from Jamaica to China that have sent alumina prices to record highs in recent weeks and squeezed the smelters that turn the intermediate product into aluminum. Rio produces alumina at its Yarwun refinery and at Queensland Alumina Ltd., a venture with Russia’s United Co. Rusal International PJSC.

