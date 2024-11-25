Apollo-Backed Global Schools Group Is Said to Weigh Stake Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Global Schools Holdings Pte., a network of international schools with backers including Apollo Global Management Inc., is exploring options including a minority stake sale amid interest from prospective investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

Global Schools Group, as the Singapore-based company is known, is working with a financial adviser on a potential transaction that could value the entire firm at more than $1 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. A sale of a minority stake could help it raise cash to expand the business, the people said.

Potential investors include private equity firms, the people said. Talks are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, they said.

A representative for Global Schools didn’t have an immediate comment, while Apollo declined to comment.

Founded in 2002, closely held Global Schools offers K-12 education programs across Asia, the Middle East and the UK, according to its website. In 2021, it raised up to $250 million from financial institutions including Apollo and a Singaporean bank.

Education assets have been drawing interest from global investors. Earlier this year, a consortium including asset manager Neuberger Berman Group agreed to buy a stake in Nord Anglia in a deal valuing the international school operator at $14.5 billion including debt.

