Asian Stocks to Rise as Bonds Rally on Bessent: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised to extend Monday’s gains as Donald Trump’s pick of Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary lifted US bonds and shares, with traders betting the hedge-fund manager will bring a Wall Street mindset to the role.

Australian shares edged higher while futures pointed to advances in Japan and Hong Kong after Asia’s benchmark climbed 0.8% on Monday. US contracts also rose in early trading after Treasuries rallied across the curve, led by longer maturities. The dollar fell the most in more than two weeks while Bitcoin slipped after a surge toward $100,000 fizzled just shy of the historic level.

Markets kicked off the week with a risk-on tone as Bessent’s deep familiarity with global financial systems made him palatable to investors. While he’s indicated he’ll back the president-elect’s tariff plans and fight to extend Trump’s tax cuts, Bessent isn’t known as an ideologue, spurring Wall Street expectations that he will prioritize economic and market stability over scoring political points.

“Investors are viewing this nomination as one that will provide a Goldilocks scenario for Mr. Trump’s pro-business proposals,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.1%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 13 basis points to 4.27%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%.

Australia’s 10-year yield tracked US bond moves, falling seven basis points in early trading Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed after losing 3.2% on Monday as Israel moved closer to a cease-fire with Hezbollah.

While the S&P 500 might be a long way away from fumbling a strong year, don’t get too optimistic about a strong, smooth finish to the year, according to Callie Cox at Ritholtz Wealth Management.

“Yields show that expectations have moved a lot over the past two months, yet we haven’t seen any sustained, clear momentum in economic data,” Cox said. “December could be a reality check for people convinced that the economy is firing on all cylinders again.”

US inflation figures this week that are seen showing stubborn price pressures will reinforce the Federal Reserve’s cautionary posture toward future interest-rate cuts.

The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy — the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation — is projected to have risen by 0.3% in October from September, and by 2.8% from a year earlier, in what would be the largest advance since April.

Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee told Fox Business he foresees the central bank continuing to lower rates toward a stance that neither restricts nor promotes economic activity.

Key events this week:

Fed minutes, US new home sales, consumer confidence, Tuesday

US PCE, initial jobless claims, GDP, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US Thanksgiving holiday. Markets closed, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

ECB releases consumer expectations survey for October, Friday

“Black Friday,” the traditional start of the US holiday shopping rush

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.6% as of 8:10 a.m. Tokyo time

The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Australian dollar was little changed

The euro was little changed

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $93,882.01

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,455.59

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $68.90 a barrel

Gold was little changed at $2,627.28 an ounce

