HSBC’s New CEO Continues With Shuffling Senior Management Ranks

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc new Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery continues to revamp his executive team, announcing a slew of management changes on Monday that will reshape his committee of top deputies.

Celine Herweijer, group chief sustainability officer, has decided to leave the bank at the end of the year, according to a statement. Julian Wentzel, head of global banking for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkiye will replace her on an interim basis — and the role will no longer report directly to the CEO.

Herweijer joined HSBC three years ago and had been the main architect of its net zero strategy. She oversaw the development and release of the bank’s so-called transition plan earlier this year, which laid out a path for how the bank would deliver on its commitment to achieve net zero financed emissions. The document was one of the first of its kind released by a major lender.

“HSBC - as one of the world’s largest banks - has a key role to play in financing the transition,” Herweijer said in the statement. “I wish Georges and the team all the best on the critical journey ahead.”

In the Middle East, HSBC said Selim Kervanci, CEO of HSBC Turkiye, will become head of the broader region, which is being wrapped into the bank’s Asian business as part of the wider restructuring Elhedery kicked off after taking the reins earlier this year.

Kervanci, who’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval, will now report to Surendra Rosha and David Liao, co-CEOs of the Asia and the Middle East business.

The Middle East region had been run by Stephen Moss who is set to leave the bank at the end of the year, according to a management update published last month. Moss, like Herweijer, had reported directly to former CEO Noel Quinn.

Elhedery is slimming down his management committee as he undertakes the biggest restructuring of the lender in at least a decade. This month, the bank has had hundreds of managers reapplying for jobs, essentially pitting senior staff who came from the commercial banking division against those from the global banking and markets unit to compete for the jobs available in the combined corporate and institutional banking division.

The London-based bank also said Richard Blackburn, a senior manager in its treasury unit, would take over as interim group chief risk and compliance officer, replacing Pam Kaur, who was last month promoted to chief financial officer.

