Kim Dotcom, Facing Extradition to US, Says He Suffered Stroke

(Bloomberg) -- Kim Dotcom, the internet entrepreneur facing extradition from New Zealand to the US, said he is recovering from a “serious stroke.”

Dotcom made the comment in a post on X and asked followers to pray for him and his family.

The US has sought Dotcom’s extradition over his now defunct file-sharing website Megaupload.com in a case dating back more than 12 years. Prosecutors allege that Megaupload generated more than $175 million in criminal proceeds from the exchange of pirated films, music and files.

In August, New Zealand Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith signed an extradition order, though no date was set.

Dotcom has always maintained his innocence and has vowed to continue to fight against extradition.

Dotcom’s lawyer Ron Mansfield told the New Zealand Herald his client would remain in hospital “for some time” as he recovers.

“It’s been very serious and we honestly did not know whether he would survive or what that looks like and we still don’t,” Mansfield told the newspaper.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.