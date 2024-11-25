Nintendo’s New Pokémon Game Has Stronger Debut Than ‘Pokémon Go’

(Bloomberg) -- Early revenue for Nintendo Co.’s new mobile Pokémon game is more than 70% higher than what Pokémon Go generated at launch. Even so, it might not be the blockbuster the company needs to reverse persistent sales declines.

The game, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, has grossed about $101 million and amassed over 38 million downloads in its first 25 days, according to the analytics company Apptopia Inc. By contrast, Pokémon Go generated roughly $59 million in the same period after it debuted in 2016.

Still, it will be challenging to match the long-term success of Pokémon Go, a first-of-its-kind game for Nintendo and co-creator Niantic Inc. that gained popularity by turning an augmented-reality character hunt into a social experience for gamers.

“It is highly unlikely to be as big as Pokémon Go, which generates around $1 billion annually,” Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in an email. “Nintendo gets 32% of profit and it is likely profit is no more than $250 million annually,” he added.

A Nintendo spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nintendo earlier this month reported that its sales declined for a fifth consecutive quarter and cut its full-year outlook, citing weak software sales and flagging demand for its Switch gaming console.

Viral mobile Pokémon games have helped its top line in the past. Pokémon Go has generated over $5 billion of in-app purchases since launching in 2016, according to Apptopia data. In a 2017 presentation, Nintendo attributed a boost in sales to the title’s success.

While Pokémon TCG Pocket is free to play, there’s also a $10 monthly premium subscription and in-game currency that allows users to purchase more virtual card packs and accessories.

Not all players are keen on paying for these extras. “There’s something about apps that I don’t want to pay for,” said Noah Eiseman, a daily user of the game. “I have not felt the pressure yet, but I have also been mostly collecting cards and not battling online.”

The new title — co-developed by DeNA Co. and Creatures Inc. — hit number one in the card game app category on both Google Play and Apple Inc.’s App Store, surpassing popular games such as Mattel Inc.’s UNO! and Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Hearthstone.

