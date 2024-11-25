Supreme Court Seeks US Views in $1 Billion Music Copyright Case

Microphones set up in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court sought the federal government’s views in a billion-dollar copyright clash between the music industry and internet provider Cox Communications Inc.

Entertainment companies including units of Sony Group Corp., Warner Music Group Corp. and Universal Music Group NV are suing Cox, saying it failed to shut down the accounts of customers who repeatedly downloaded and distributed songs without permission.

Both sides sought Supreme Court review after a federal appeals court struck down part of a jury verdict against Cox and ordered a new trial on damages.

The one-sentence Supreme Court order Monday signals the justices are interested in taking up the case. The timing of the request means it likely will fall to John Sauer, whom President-elect Donald Trump has tapped to become solicitor general, the federal government’s top courtroom lawyer.

