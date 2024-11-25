UAE Says Alleged Murderers of Israeli Rabbi Were From Uzbekistan

A demonstrator holds an Israeli flag ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) near the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Months of Democratic infighting over Israel and US aid for its offensive in Gaza precede the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, itself part of a county with the nation's largest Palestinian population. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates said three people arrested for the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi in the Gulf country are from Uzbekistan.

The men — two 28-year-olds and one 33-year-old — were detained by UAE authorities over the weekend after the discovery of the body of Zvi Kogan, who went missing on Thursday.

“The relevant security authorities have initiated preliminary investigations with the three perpetrators arrested for the murder of Moldovan national Zvi Kogan,” state news agency WAM said on Monday. That’s “in preparation for referring them to the Public Prosecution for further investigation.”

The killing shocked the Israeli government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it an “abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism” and said Israel “will deal with these murderers, and those who dispatched them, to the fullest extent of the law.”

Israeli media outlets initially suggested the killers were linked to Iran. On Monday, Iran’s embassy in the UAE denied Tehran was involved in any way. The UAE hasn’t said the suspects were acting on behalf of any state.

Calls to the Uzbek Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs weren’t answered.

Israel’s government has reiterated its recommendation that citizens avoid non-essential travel to the UAE. The two countries normalized diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

While the UAE has continued its working relationship with the Israeli government since the war in Gaza erupted last year, there’s widespread anger in the country over the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

The White House said Kogan’s killing was “an assault” on the UAE and “its rejection of violent extremism across the board.”

“We commend the rapid efforts of UAE authorities, who now have suspects in custody,” the US National Security Council said on Sunday.

--With assistance from Kateryna Kadabashy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.