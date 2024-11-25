Wanda Seeks to Extend $400 Million Bond Amid Liquidity Strains

A logo sits on display at the promotional pavilion for the Dalian Wanda Group Co. Source: Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co. is proposing new terms for its dollar bonds due 2025 to extend the maturity, reflecting the Chinese company’s liquidity challenges amid the country’s property downturn.

Wanda Properties Global Co. is inviting eligible holders of its $400 million, 11% guaranteed bonds to approve some amendments, including extending the maturity to Jan. 12, 2026 from Jan. 20, 2025, according to a filing with Singapore Exchange dated Monday. The company is also seeking to add a mandatory redemption on Jan. 20 of 25% of the aggregate principal amount of bonds then outstanding.

Bondholders’ approval will allow the company to alleviate its near-term liquidity pressure, and “proactively manage” its debt repayment schedule with expected cash flows, the company said in the filing. Wanda Properties has scheduled a bondholder meeting on Dec. 17.

Even though its core business is commercial property management, rather than residential property development, the company still faces challenges in raising new financing or refinancing its existing debt, it said. “These events have in turn adversely affected the group, in particular its cash flows,” it said.

If the terms aren’t approved, the company and the bonds’ guarantors may not be able to repay the bonds at the original maturity date, and “cross-default provisions” may be triggered, it said.

Wanda’s 11% 2025 dollar bond was traded at 86.8 cents on the dollar as of Monday morning, down from 91.3 cents a month ago.

Last year, Wanda Properties proposed a repayment schedule on a $600 million dollar bond, offering to pay 10% of the principal in January 2024, 20% in May, 30% in September and 40% in December. The company has so far met its payment obligations on the bond, according to filings and Bloomberg reports.

