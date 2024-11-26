Biden Says Israel and Hezbollah Reach Cease-Fire Agreement

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Israel reached a cease-fire deal with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah after weeks of talks mediated by the US, and he hailed the agreement as a major step to ending a conflict that’s killed thousands of people.

Biden, who spoke after talking with the leaders of Israel and Lebanon, said at White House Tuesday that all sides had agreed to a 60-day cease-fire that would “end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.” More broadly, Biden said the US “remains prepared to conclude a set of historic deals with Saudi Arabia to include a security pact and economic assurance” for the region.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would bring the proposed Lebanon cease-fire to a vote by his security cabinet, which gave its approval. He said Israel would now be able to focus on “the Iranian threat” and boost pressure on its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The truce proposal came after one of Biden’s main Middle East envoys, Amos Hochstein, shuttled between Israel and Lebanon in a bid to end the conflict before President-elect Donald Trump takes over the White House in January. Both Hezbollah and Hamas are designated terrorist organizations by the US and many other countries.

The deal for a 60-day pause could pave the way for a more lasting cease-fire after more than a year of fighting that has destroyed the Lebanon-Israel border area and seen Israel bomb parts of Beirut, as well as other Lebanese cities.

In the hours before Biden spoke, the Israeli air force conducted some of its heaviest strikes yet on Beirut.

Talks on a longer-term cease-fire would likely be complicated. Israel wants Hezbollah to remove its fighters and weapons from the border region in southern Lebanon, with United Nations forces and the Lebanese military patrolling the area to ensure that happens.

These were the requirements of a UN resolution, known as 1701, that ended a 2006 war between the two sides. One key obstacle to a truce in this conflict has been Israel’s insistence on being able to continue striking Hezbollah positions if it thought the group was breaching the terms of any cease-fire agreement. Netanyahu said in his remarks that the duration of the truce depends on developments there. “If Hezbollah chooses to re-arm, we’ll attack,” he said.

Oil and gold prices have fallen this week, with traders optimistic a truce would help calm the Middle East. The Israeli shekel has also strengthened.

About 3,100 people have been killed in Lebanon by the Israeli strikes and ground offensive in the past two months, and 1.2 million — more than a fifth of the population — have been displaced.

