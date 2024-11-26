Japan’s SBI Follows Nomura in Disclosing Adani Funds Exposure

(Bloomberg) -- SBI Holdings Inc. has joined Nomura Holdings Inc. and other Japanese financial firms in releasing details of their mutual funds’ exposure to securities in the Adani Group companies, as fallout spreads from the Indian conglomerate’s scandal.

SBI’s asset management arm published the weightings of Adani-related stocks held by four of its publicly offered investment trusts in a statement dated Monday. Nissay Asset Management Corp., a subsidiary of Japan’s largest insurer by assets, did the same for 10 index funds in a separate release that day.

The moves underscore how US federal prosecutors’ indictment of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani over an alleged bribery plot last week has sent ripples across the globe. Kenya canceled $2.6 billion worth of airport and power transmission contracts the tycoon’s conglomerate had pitched for, while TotalEnergies SE said it won’t make any fresh investment in the group until the consequences of the US action become clear.

The exposures for SBI’s mutual funds range from 0.21% to 2.55%, while those for Nissay’s are from 0.02% to 0.24%. Nomura Asset Management Co. and Daiwa Asset Management Co. earlier disclosed theirs last week.

“We will continue to pay close attention to the funds’ composition, monetary policy, and market environment,” SBI said in its statement. “We would like to ask investors for your continued support of our funds.”

