Sri Lanka to Swap Defaulted Dollar Debt for New Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka will issue new notes to holders of its defaulted dollar bonds, as the South Asian nation draws closer to completing the restructuring of its $43 billion of foreign debt.

The exchange will entail switching $12.55 billion of bonds for new securities, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement Tuesday. Holders of existing notes will be able to swap their holdings up to Dec. 12, the statement said.

The move is a milestone in Sri Lanka’s efforts to restructure its debt after it fell into default in 2022, and is a step toward restoring access to international markets. The South Asian nation last week secured initial approval for the next loan tranche from a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout. Final approval would require adequate progress in the debt restructuring, according to the IMF.

Sri Lanka’s dollar bonds have handed investors a gain of almost 30% this year, among the best in Asia.

