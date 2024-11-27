Australia’s Top Pension Fund Hires Trio for London Equities Hub

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s biggest pension fund hired three senior investment managers to expand its international equities team in London.

AustralianSuper tapped AXA Investment Managers’s Steve Kelly to co-head high growth global equities alongside Anu Narula, who is joining from Mirabaud Asset Management, according to a statement on Wednesday. Colin Moar, formerly of Barings, has joined as senior portfolio manager for technology stocks.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Schroder told Bloomberg in March that AustralianSuper was planning to run its global equities team out of the UK capital.

The fund, which manages about £180 billion ($226 billion) for members, employs about 100 people in London and aims to triple that number by 2030.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.