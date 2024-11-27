China’s Steelmakers Narrow Losses But Conditions Still Bleak

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese steelmakers narrowed losses in October, after the government’s efforts to stimulate the economy encouraged more production and helped raise prices.

Cumulative losses in the world’s biggest steel industry shrank to about 23 billion yuan ($3 billion) in the first 10 months of the year, from 34 billion yuan over nine months, according to the statistics bureau on Wednesday. Still, overcapacity and the impact on demand from China’s property crisis mean that steel remains one of the worst-performing corners of the economy.

But the sector has flickered into life over the past couple of months. Near-record exports and weak stockpiles have helped, while gains in output look to have continued through November, despite the advent of the low season when activity typically cools. A recent Mysteel survey found that more than half of mills are profitable, after a collapse in margins earlier in the year.

Iron ore futures rose 0.7% in Singapore to $103.25 a ton. The steelmaking feedstock is 2.7% higher this week, tracking the improved fortunes of steel mills.

But whether more favorable conditions can last is highly debatable. Construction is slowing as the weather gets colder, rising protectionism around the world is likely to curb exports, and Beijing’s stimulus hasn’t targeted the areas of the economy — like housing starts or large-scale infrastructure — that matter most to the steel market.

Profits at China’s industrial firms broadly declined for a third month, dragged down by deepening deflation in producer prices and slower growth of factory output.

Energy sectors, including coal mining and oil and gas extraction, were among those that saw a deterioration in profitability. Crude oil refiners, which vie with steelmakers as worst in class, saw losses deepen as the industry contends with China’s rapid adoption of electric vehicles. Cumulative losses among refiners over the 10 months widened to nearly 38 billion yuan, from 32 billion yuan through September.

Chinese climate experts have grown more confident the nation will peak carbon emissions years ahead of the government’s 2030 target due to a flood of new clean energy projects.

Donald Trump fired an opening shot in his tariff battle with Beijing by promising an additional 10% levy on Chinese goods. The question that now confronts President Xi Jinping is how much more is coming.

A unit of China Nonferrous Metals Mining Group agreed to buy a stake in a Brazilian tin producer as the growth of artificial intelligence boosts prospects for the metal used in electronics.

