RBNZ Signals Slower Easing Ahead After Second Half-Point Cut

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank cut interest rates by half a percentage point for a second straight meeting but signaled a slower pace of easing ahead, with inflation projected to quicken. The local dollar jumped.

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee lowered the Official Cash Rate to 4.25% from 4.75% Wednesday in Wellington, as anticipated by 22 of 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The RBNZ’s new forecasts show the average OCR falling to 3.83% by the middle of next year, suggesting it may move to more gradual rate cuts.

“Economic activity in New Zealand remains subdued and output continues to be below its potential,” the RBNZ said. “If economic conditions continue to evolve as projected, the Committee expects to be able to lower the OCR further early next year.”

The RBNZ has now lowered rates by 125 basis points in little more than three months, making it one of the most aggressive cutters among its western peers. But its new forecasts show inflation accelerating from 2% in the first quarter of 2025 to 2.5% by the third quarter. The central bank aims for the 2% midpoint of its 1-3% target range.

The New Zealand dollar jumped after the decision, rising almost half a US cent to 58.77 cents at 2:30 p.m. in Wellington as traders pared bets on more aggressive rate cuts. The yield on policy sensitive two-year notes climbed four basis points to 5.79%.

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. local time.

Economic Recovery

The RBNZ reiterated its expectation that the economy contracted in the third quarter of 2024, putting the nation back into recession for the second time in less than two years. It sees a pick-up ahead as lower borrowing costs revive demand.

Annual growth will recover to 2.3% in the year through March 2026 from just 0.5% in the year ending March 2025, the RBNZ’s new forecasts show.

“Economic growth is expected to recover during 2025, as lower interest rates encourage investment and other spending,” it said. “Employment growth is expected to remain weak until mid-2025 and, for some, financial stress will take time to ease.”

The RBNZ’s updated forecasts show inflation slowing from 2.2% currently to 2% early next year, but then picking up again and remaining above 2% through to early 2027.

“While domestic price setting behavior is now more in line with the Committee’s inflation objective, members discussed uncertainty about the persistence of some components of inflation,” the RBNZ said.

Policymakers in Canada and Sweden have also lowered their benchmark rates by 125 points, although both those nations started their easing cycles earlier than New Zealand. The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have moved their target rates down by 75 points so far this cycle, while the Reserve Bank of Australia is yet to move.

‘Not Dovish Enough’

The RBNZ has eased more aggressively than it thought it would need to earlier this year. In May it said it considered hiking further and didn’t expect to start cutting until the second half of 2025. When it pivoted to easing in August with a 25-point reduction, it forecast the cash rate would still be above 4% by the middle of 2025.

Today it projected the cash rate will drop to around 3.5% by the end of next year, suggesting smaller moves in future or pauses to assess their impact.

RBNZ was “not dovish enough” with the market pricing a chance of another 50-point cut in February, said Jason Wong, a strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The rate track implies the RBNZ shifts down a gear to 25 basis-point cuts from next year.”

