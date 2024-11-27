Trump Names Hassett to Top Economic Role, Greer as Trade Chief

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump named Kevin Hassett to direct the National Economic Council and Jamieson Greer as the US Trade Representative, filling two key posts on his economic team.

Trump in statements on Tuesday lauded the two men, who will have direct sway over much of his economic agenda: imposing new tariffs and cutting taxes.

Hassett “will play an important role in helping American families recover from the Inflation that was unleashed by the Biden Administration. Together, we will renew and improve our record Tax Cuts,” Trump said in a statement.

The president-elect said Greer would focus on “reining in the Country’s massive Trade Deficit, defending American Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Services, and opening up Export Markets everywhere.”

Greer is a longtime protégé of Robert Lighthizer, who served four years as Trump’s US Trade Representative and oversaw billions in tariffs on both allies and adversaries, such as China. He was Lighthizer’s chief of staff during the first Trump term.

His selection highlights the central role tariffs will play in the Trump economic agenda, with the incoming president vowing to use trade policy to raise revenue for the federal government and to pressure companies to reshore manufacturing jobs to the US.

Hassett is also a Trump White House veteran, who previously served as a senior adviser to Trump and as the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers. He is a vigorous defender the Republican’s signature tax policies, which Trump has vowed to renew next year when many of the cuts are set to expire.

Trump also appointed other figures to his administration on Tuesday, including:

John Phelan as US secretary of the Navy

Vince Haley as director of the Domestic Policy Council

Jay Bhattacharya to serve as director of the National Institutes of Health

Jim O’Neill to serve as the deputy secretary of Health and Human Services

