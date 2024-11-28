Asian Stocks to Slip as Treasury Trading Resumes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised to open lower on Friday, while US equity futures gained ahead of markets reopening following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Contracts for Japanese shares fell around 0.2% with those in Australia dropping 0.3% early Friday. Hong Kong futures bucked the trend, drifting slightly higher, after Chinese benchmarks fell in the prior session. Treasury cash trading resumes in Asia following the US holiday.

The yen was steady after weakening slightly Thursday ahead of Tokyo inflation data due later Friday. The gauge is expected to show a slight increase in consumer prices in the monthly year-on-year gauge. Japan may also delay a decision on raising taxes to help cover rising defense spending, a senior ruling coalition official said.

Elsewhere in currency markets, Brazil’s real tumbled to a record low on disappointment over a government plan to cut spending, while Mexico’s peso rallied amid thin trading due to the US holiday.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady but remains on course to break an eight-week winning streak, as traders begin to look past the threat of tariffs that’s boosted the greenback since Trump’s victory. Bitcoin traded below $96,000 after a rally on Wednesday.

In Australia, core inflation is “too high” to consider interest-rate cuts in the near term, Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock said. Elsewhere in Asia, data set for release includes gross-domestic product for Taiwan and India.

European Stocks

In Europe, stocks snapped two days of declines, with technology leading the advance amid hopes that US curbs on chip equipment sales to China may prove lighter than feared. The US is considering measures on sales of semiconductor equipment and AI memory chips to China that would stop short of stricter limits previously under discussion, Bloomberg News reported.

Political turmoil in France weighed on the nation’s stocks and bonds. The yields on benchmark French bonds traded near 3%, briefly on par with those of Greece for the first time on record. The nation’s stocks are set for their worst under-performance against European peers since 2010 as a budget standoff threatens to topple the government.

While French bonds rallied after Finance Minister Antoine Armand said he is prepared to make concessions on the 2025 budget, that did little to shore up months of underperformance.

“The problem with France is it’s one of the largest issuers in Europe and now you’ve got a bit of a buyers’ strike,” Jordan Rochester, head of macro strategy at Mizuho International, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Our head of EGB trading was just in France recently talking to investors, and their interest in buying OATs was extremely low. You’ve got other options, Italy and Spain, and their data’s actually fantastic.”

As trading of Treasuries reopens on Friday, investors will be monitoring for any signals on the pace of future Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

In PCE data released earlier this week, “core services came out quite strong,” said Kevin Thozet, a member of the investment committee at Carmignac. “We are not heading for double-digit inflation but the disinflationary trend is stalling. The result of the US elections could prolong this cycle with tax cuts.”

In commodities, oil held steady as trading thinned during the US holiday, with the market now looking ahead to an upcoming OPEC+ meeting that has been delayed until Dec. 5. Gold edged higher on Thursday.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Friday

ECB releases consumer expectations survey for October, Friday

“Black Friday,” the traditional start of the US holiday shopping rush

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% as of 7:53 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0555

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 151.55 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2493 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6502

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $95,665.53

Ether rose 0.6% to $3,594.23

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.37%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

