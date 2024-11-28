Ex-President Jokowi’s Son-in-Law Wins Governor Vote in Indonesia

(Bloomberg) -- Joko Widodo’s son-in-law won a regional gubernatorial election in Indonesia, becoming the latest of the popular former president’s relations to take a high-profile position in the country.

Bobby Nasution, who’s backed by new President Prabowo Subianto’s coalition, is set to become governor of North Sumatra after winning 62.7% of the vote, according to an unofficial count. The 33-year-old politician thanked his father-in-law and Prabowo when claiming victory.

While Prabowo’s pick is trailing in Jakarta in a race that may still go to a runoff, his candidates are set to sweep to power in polls across 37 provinces, often helped by endorsements from Jokowi, whose star power remains undimmed. Before Jokowi left office last month, his approval rating stood at 75%, almost unprecedented for an Indonesian president completing a second term.

Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is Prabowo’s vice president. His younger son, Kaesang Pangarep is chairman of a smaller political party.

Prabowo, once a rival to Jokowi for the presidency, is relying on the former leader’s popularity to consolidate power and push his own policies.

The new president’s coalition controls about 80% of seats in the national parliament. With allies like Nasution poised to win key governor positions, Prabowo will face fewer obstacles carrying out his policies, such as a $30 billion free lunch program for schoolchildren.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.