Climate Experts Urge Japan to Set More Ambitious Emission Goals

(Bloomberg) -- A group of climate scientists, academics and activists urged Japan to set an ambitious 2035 carbon reduction target, following a proposal made by government officials on Monday.

Japan needs to provide a “framework for emission cuts by about 80% below 2013 levels by 2035, in line with other leading countries that are committed to delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement,” the experts said in a joint statement released on Friday.

The statement follows a meeting held by Japan’s trade and environment ministry on Monday, in which government officials suggested updating the nation’s climate targets to a 60% reduction by 2035, compared to 2013 levels.

Members of the panel, which includes external experts from academia and financial institutions, questioned whether the proposed figures are ambitious enough and whether they align with global climate goals. The Asian nation relies heavily on natural gas and coal for much of its electricity, and has struggled to shift toward cleaner energy sources, citing geographical challenges and energy security as some of the reasons.

Signatories to the Paris Agreement are required to submit fresh carbon reduction pledges by February to the United Nations. Some countries, like the UK, have already outlined their plans for updated goals, intended to show higher ambitions than the existing 2030 targets.

