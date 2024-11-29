Didi Again Records a Profit While It Prepares for Hong Kong IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. posted its second straight quarterly profit, a boost for the Chinese ride-hailing leader as it contemplates a potential re-listing in Hong Kong.

The company swung to a net income of 929 million yuan ($128 million) for the September quarter, versus a year-ago loss. Revenue rose 5% to 53.9 billion yuan, bolstered by a 20% jump in gross transactions from its international business, which encompasses Brazil and Mexico.

The results reflect a steady recovery for the once-fast growing Chinese internet pioneer after a tough few years. Once hailed as a national champion for driving Uber Technologies Inc. out of China, Didi’s business took a hit after Beijing cracked down on its data-sharing practices.

Didi was one of the most prominent companies targeted by Beijing during a crackdown on the increasingly powerful internet industry from 2020.

Regulators fined the company $1.2 billion in 2022 and forced it to delist from New York’s mainboard after Didi proceeded with an IPO despite authorities’ objections. This year, co-founder Jean Liu — who helped oversee the US debut — stepped down from her roles as president and board director, though she was appointed a permanent partner and chief people officer.

Didi’s shares now trade only over-the-counter in New York and remain significantly below its IPO price of $14 in 2021. The company aims to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, though the timeline remains unclear.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.