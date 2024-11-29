HSBC’s Greater China Loan Syndications Head Anita So Retires

Signage at a HSBC Holdings Plc bank branch in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, July 26, 2024. Hong Kong is scheduled to release gross domestic product (GDP) figures on July 31. Photographer: Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of loan syndications for Greater China, Anita So, is retiring after a 36-year career in banking, according to people familiar with the matter.

Her last day with HSBC is Friday, the people said, asking not to be named discussing a private matter. Her retirement has nothing to do with the recent internal restructuring at Europe’s largest lender, according to two of the people.

A spokesperson at HSBC declined to comment.

Earlier this year, HSBC unveiled a broad restructuring across different business lines and geographies as newly appointed chief executive officer Georges Elhedery embarks on ambitious efforts to cut costs at the banking behemoth.

Based in Hong Kong, So joined HSBC in 2010 and helped expand the bank’s lending business in China. Over the past 15 years, the financier’s China loan syndications team has grown from a single member to about five, the people added.

Prior to joining HSBC, So was head of loan syndications, North Asia at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. She has also held positions at UBS Group AG and Societe Generale SA, among others.

The British bank is a top bookrunner of China’s offshore syndicated loans, having executed $2.34 billion in volumes so far this year versus $1.54 billion in 2010 over the same period, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.