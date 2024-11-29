Russian Defense Chief Arrives in North Korea for Military Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov arrived in Pyongyang for talks with North Korean officials, stoking concerns over a further deepening of military cooperation between the two countries.

“During the official visit of the Russian Defense Minister, meetings with the military and military-political leadership of the DPRK are planned,” the Russian Defense ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Friday. DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The visit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that his forces may strike “decision-making centers” in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with new ballistic missiles as retaliation for attacks on Russia using Western missiles. It also follows Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov’s meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday where Kyiv was widely expected to have sought weapons support to repel a Russian invasion now backed by North Korea.

South Korea earlier raised the prospect of sending weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea’s dispatch of thousands of troops to Russia to help the Kremlin’s war efforts, underscoring the risk of both sides of the divided peninsula getting dragged into the conflict.

On Friday, Seoul scrambled fighter jets after five warplanes from China and six from Russia entered an air identification zone maintained by South Korea, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, further raising tensions on the highly militarized peninsula.

The air zone isn’t South Korea’s territorial air space but is an area where aircraft are supposed to identify themselves as they draw near it. The planes flew above waters off South Korea’s eastern and southern coasts and there was no violation of the country’s territorial air space, it added.

--With assistance from Andrey Biryukov.

