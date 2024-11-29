Yen Breaches Key 150 Level as Bets on Smaller Yield Gap Increase

(Bloomberg) -- The yen extended gains through the key psychological level of 150 against the dollar as the market priced in a greater chance of the yield gap between the US and Japan narrowing next month.

The Japanese currency surged as much as 1% to 149.999, its strongest level since October, after Tokyo consumer price data came in hotter than expected. Moves were likely exacerbated by low liquidity due to the US markets being closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

“The pressure for a stronger yen is increasing against the backdrop of expectations for a Bank of Japan interest-rate hike at the December meeting,” Yujiro Goto, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Nomura Securities Co., wrote in a note.

“The momentum of the Trump trade has also run its course and the pressure for a stronger dollar has eased, and the yen is being favored as a target for dollar selling,” Goto said.

Overnight-indexed swaps are currently pricing in a 63% chance of a BOJ rate hike in December, and a 68% chance of cut by the Federal Reserve. A narrowing of that yield gap may strengthen the yen further and make the carry trade — a popular strategy where investors borrow in Japan and then deploy the funds in higher yielding markets — less attractive.

