Aussie Bar Replaces Hong Kong’s Much-Loved Shady Acres: Review

When Shady Acres shut down in early October, there was an outcry from nostalgic patrons sharing pictures online of them holding their final drinks at the bar.

Hong Kongers have gotten over it.

Bourke’s, a wine bar that aims to bring a relaxed and friendly Aussie vibe to Peel Street, opened earlier this month in Shady Acres’ place. The watering hole’s name is a nod to Bourke Street in Melbourne, famous for its bars and overall bohemian energy. It’s run by the group behind some popular spots in the vicinity, including Honky Tonks Tavern and Quality Goods Club.

Wooden furniture in tones of dark green and red match the rustic walls and ceiling. The lighting is dim and the music not too loud — perfect for a drink to cap the day. You can sit by the bar or in tables that fit four comfortably. And pets are welcome — we saw someone hanging out with a cute dog in one hand and a beer in the other.

I visited Bourke’s on a Tuesday evening with a guest who’s from Sydney but knows Melbourne (and Bourke Street) quite well. We were lucky to get a spot by the window, which was comfortable for an informal catch-up but a bit tight if you’re hungry and planning to order a lot of food. In that case, better to wait for a proper table.

Our bill came to HK$754 (including a 10% service charge). For drinks, we had a Bourke’s Martini (HK$120) — which was great — a Peroni on draught (HK$85) and sparkling water (HK$35). We ordered some food as well, which was pretty good, but we’ll get to that.

The vibe: Very informal. It’s great for a happy hour with colleagues or for a catch-up with friends. The staff was extremely helpful and chatty, ready to explain the menu and share suggestions on the extensive wine list.

Who is next to you: The bar and tables were full when we visited. Some — myself included — looked like they were just coming back from the office, but blended in well with a laid-back crowd wearing jeans and jumpers.

What we’d order again: I really enjoyed the martini, which I ordered with gin instead of vodka. The food was quite good overall, with the chorizo iberico croquettes (HK$85), and the pork katsu sando with papaya pickles and crispy onions (HK$120) standing out.

Need to know: Bourke’s is located on the ground floor of 46 Peel Street, just past Fine Print and Francis West. It’s open from 5 p.m. until late on weekdays, and from 3 p.m. on weekends. Happy hour, with some drinks available for HK$65, is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. every day. It only takes walk-ins.

