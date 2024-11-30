Georgian Police Begin Clearing Streets After Protesters Regroup

(Bloomberg) -- Georgian police and special forces began clearing protesters and barricades from the main avenue in Tbilisi after a second night of clashes, triggered by the ruling party announcement that it will delay talks with the European Union on membership.

Georgia’s president late Friday night asked riot police not to “raise your hands” against protesters after they used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets on crowds, injuring dozens of demonstrators and some media representatives. Salome Zourabichvili personally walked up to riot police in the capital and asked them not to proceed.

“Police, I know you are doing all you can, and I want to thank you for that, but to the rest of you, I appeal: do not raise your hands against our young citizens, or anyone else,” she said in a televised speech broadcast live on Mtavari TV. “Exercise restraint and fulfill your duty. Nothing is happening on Rustaveli Avenue or in other cities that requires your intervention or calls for violence.”

While Zourabichvili laid responsibility for an escalation in clashes on the leadership of law enforcement forces, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze called the protests “pre-organized.” Demonstrators built barricades at an entrance gate of parliament.

The protests were triggered after Kobakhidze announced on Nov. 28 that the government would not pursue EU membership talks until the end of 2028, a move that drew condemnation from the president and members of the public. Police said earlier that 43 people had been detained and at least 13 reporters have been injured. The total number of people detained is not clear, according to the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association.

The ruling Georgian Dream party, which was founded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, won October parliamentary elections to extend its 12-year rule by four more years, according to the Central Election Commission. Opposition lawmakers who back a pro-European charter are boycotting the new parliament, alleging fraud in the vote.

Weeks of rallies followed the election, with law enforcement twice breaking up an opposition camp in the center of Tbilisi. Opposition blocs had called on supporters to protest again on Friday.

Georgia applied to join the EU in 2022, along with Ukraine and Moldova, but the bloc never formally agreed to open the yearslong process of negotiating membership.

