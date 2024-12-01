Georgia Protesters, Police Clash Again as President Vows to Stay

(Bloomberg) -- Georgian riot police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters who came out for another night of demonstrations, while President Salome Zourabichvili vowed to stay in office and defy the ruling party’s plan to replace her.

Protesters who were gathered around the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi were pushed by police and special forces toward a nearby square, as they defied warnings to leave the area. Cab drivers used their vehicles to form a barrier between demonstrators and riot police. Zourabichvili said the police is using “illegal methods” on protesters.

The demonstrations were sparked by the ruling party’s announcement last week that it will delay talks on European Union membership until 2028. Zourabichvili, whose post is largely ceremonial, has encouraged protests against what she called a “Russian special operation” seeking to restore Moscow’s influence and thwarting Georgia’s goal of joining the European Union and NATO.

The US suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia, saying the ruling Georgian Dream party’s “various anti-democratic actions” violated the mechanism’s core principles. Georgian Dream’s rejection of possible closer ties with Europe makes the country “more vulnerable to the Kremlin,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Several of Georgia’s ambassadors to the European countries have resigned to denounce the government’s U-turn over its foreign policies.

Police said earlier they have detained over 100 people but no new numbers were provided as of early Sunday morning.

While Zourabichvili laid responsibility for the escalation of violence on the leadership of law enforcement forces, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, a member of the ruling party, blamed “radicals and their foreign chiefs” for the clashes at a press conference on Saturday.

“We call on foreign entities to cease encouraging violent and unfounded protests that foster anti-European sentiments in Georgian society,” he said. “Georgia is a state with strong institutions that is steadily advancing on the path to European integration.”

Kobakhidze said a repetition of the Ukrainian Maidan, a reference to protests in Kyiv in 2013 when then-President Viktor Yanukovych declined to sign an association agreement with EU and was toppled by popular protests, wasn’t possible in Georgia.

Georgian Dream, which was founded by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, won the October parliamentary elections to extend its 12-year rule by four more years, according to the Central Election Commission. Opposition lawmakers who back a pro-European charter are boycotting the new parliament, alleging fraud in the vote.

Georgia applied to join the EU in 2022, along with Ukraine and Moldova, but hasn’t yet formally agreed to open the years-long process of negotiating membership.

Georgian Dream last week chose Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former soccer player and current lawmaker, to be their presidential candidate in the Dec. 14 election to replace pro-Europe Zourabichvili. The president will be chosen by the country’s Electoral College consisting of 300 people, including all members of parliament, under constitutional changes taking effect this year.

Zourabichvili has also said the October parliamentary elections were illegitimate, and that she’s “the only independent and legitimate institution remaining” in Georgia.

“There is no legitimate parliament therefore there is no legitimate president or inauguration. This is why I am staying as your president,” Zourabichvili said in televised address on Saturday.

