Macau Gaming Revenue Rises 14.9% in November, Exceeds Estimate

(Bloomberg) -- Macau’s gaming revenue rose 14.9% in November, exceeding analysts’ expectations in a month that’s typically slow due to a lack of holidays.

Gross gaming revenue reached 18.4 billion patacas ($2.3 billion) for the month, according to data released by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Sunday. That compares with the median analyst estimate of a 13% year-on-year increase, and indicates revenue has returned to 80.4% of the 2019 pre-pandemic level.

Key Insights

November’s tally is 11.5% down from the previous month, when there was a surge of tourists during the “golden week” holiday. The city reported 3.1 million visitor arrivals in October, which was about 98% of the pre-Covid level. Authorities will release the figure for November later this month.

For now, analysts expect further improvement in December, with gaming revenue predicted to return to 86% of 2019 levels, which would mark the smallest shortfall to the pre-Covid high.

Growth momentum for the world’s biggest gambling hub includes more relaxed travel policies, as residents in neighboring Zhuhai can apply for visas that allow them to visit Macau once a week, starting from December.

Yet the city also faces challenges, including weak spending among Chinese visitors — Macau’s largest source of arrivals — during an economic slowdown, tighter regulations over money exchanges and Beijing’s push for the city to diversify away from casinos.

Market Performance

The Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau casino operators fell 2.4% in November, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 4.4%.

