Northern Star to Buy De Grey Mining in A$5 Billion Gold Deal

A haul truck loaded with ore at the Fimiston Open Pit gold mine, known as the Super Pit, operated by Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Ltd. (KCGM), in Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia, Australia, on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. Gold endured a volatile ride Monday, dropping sharply and then recovering as traders assessed a brutal stocks selloff and Middle East tensions.

(Bloomberg) -- Northern Star Resources Ltd. has agreed to buy De Grey Mining Ltd. in a deal valued at about A$5 billion ($3.3 billion), as gold producers seek to secure more supply amid soaring prices for the precious metal.

The Australian gold producer will acquire all shares in the smaller miner, with De Grey shareholders set to be issued with 0.119 new Northern Star shares valued at A$2.08 for each stock. The offer represents a 37% premium to De Grey’s closing price on Friday. Northern Star shareholders are set to own 80.1% of the combined group, with De Grey stockholders having the balance.

The deal hands Perth-based Northern Star full ownership of De Grey’s Hemi project, a tier-one, low-cost asset in the Pilbara region of Western Australia that is set to produce 570,000 ounces per annum on average in the first 10 years of production — making it one of Australian’s top five gold mines.

Hemi is still subject to a final investment decision, pending government environmental approvals. First production could come by mid-2026, Northern Star said in the statement. The deal has been unanimously recommended by De Grey’s board.

