China’s 10-Year Yield Falls Toward Record 2% on Easing Bets

(Bloomberg) -- China’s 10-year government bond yield is a whisker away from hitting a historic low of 2%, as traders ramp up bets that the country’s central bank would ease monetary policy further to bolster a weak economy.

After declining for a fifth week, the benchmark yield was indicated around 2.008% on Monday morning. The 30-year yield also fell below its Japanese counterpart for the first time in about two decades last month.

Investors’ enthusiasm about Chinese bonds comes as the latest slew of data, from improved factory activity to an entrenched housing slump, continues to show an unbalanced recovery in the world’s No. 2 economy. It also reflects concerns about the prospect of escalating trade frictions with the US under Donald Trump’s second presidency.

“The rally in Chinese government bonds was driven by three main factors: expectations of a RRR cut, supportive liquidity condition and still weak economic fundamentals,” Tommy Xie, head of Asia macro research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., wrote in a note, referring to banks’ reserve requirement ratio.

The People’s Bank of China’s increased liquidity support last month and net purchases of sovereign bonds also helped offset a rise in debt supply, he added.

Expectations remain high that an ailing economy will prompt the PBOC to step up monetary easing, including cutting the RRR further and injecting more cash into markets, after it delivered a stimulus blitz in late September.

