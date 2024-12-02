CVC-Backed FineToday Postpones IPO Citing Market Conditions

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese personal-care business FineToday Holdings Co. said it will postpone its planned Dec. 17 listing, citing market conditions.

The CVC Capital Partners Plc-backed company was expected to debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market, with an estimated market value of ¥219.4 billion ($1.5 billion) based on the indicative price. It was expected to set its price range Monday and offering price on Dec. 9.

The company will make a decision whether to resume after reassessment, it said in a statement Monday.

FineToday was established in 2021 after being spun-off from Shiseido Co.’s personal-care products business. Shiseido earlier this year sold its 20% stake in FineToday to Oriental Beauty Holding, an entity backed by CVC, for an undisclosed amount.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.