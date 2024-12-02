France’s Barnier Offers Final-Hour Budget Concession to Le Pen

(Bloomberg) -- The French Government offered a final-hour concession to Marine Le Pen on the 2025 budget, seeking to avoid being ousted from power in a no-confidence vote.

Prime minister Michel Barnier committed to not cutting reimbursements for medicines, his office said in a statement.

France’s parliament is due to convene at 3 p.m. Paris time. Barnier could announce he will use a constitutional provision to adopt the 2025 social security bill without a vote. Using the tool would expose him to no-confidence ballot that would pass with the votes of Le Pen’s party.

Barnier’s office said Le Pen and the prime minister spoke earlier to discuss changes to the bill.

