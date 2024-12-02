GM to Sell Its Stake in Michigan EV Battery Plant to LG Energy

The General Motors Co. headquarters inside the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Monday, April 15, 2024. General Motors Co. is planning to move its downtown Detroit headquarters across the city to the Hudsons building, a new 1.5 million-square-foot project being developed by billionaire Dan Gilbert. Photographer: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is selling its stake in an electric-vehicle battery plant in Lansing, Michigan, to South Korean partner LG Energy Solution, recouping about $1 billion in investment from a facility that will still supply energy cells to the automaker’s EVs.

The move, which GM announced Monday, reflects a realization by the carmaker that its battery cell plants in Ohio and Tennessee, along with some supplies from the new plant in Lansing, will be enough to meet near-term demand for EVs without additional capital investment. GM continues to grow EV sales, but a slowdown in demand and political uncertainty over the future of federal EV tax credits have made the future prospects for all-electric vehicles less certain.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, it said in a statement.

GM still has 50% ownership along with LG in Ultium Cells LLC, which owns the existing two battery plants in Ohio and Tennessee. The plant in Lansing is nearly complete. LG will be able to sell battery cells made in Lansing to GM and other automakers, GM spokesman Jim Cain said in an interview.

“We have the right cell and manufacturing capabilities in place to grow with the EV market in a capital efficient manner,” Paul Jacobson, GM executive vice president and CFO, said in the statement. “When completed, this transaction will also help LG Energy Solution meet demand by leveraging capacity that’s nearly ready to come online and it will make GM even more efficient.”

GM and LG also plan to jointly develop prismatic cells, a move away from relying on the pouch cells currently made by Ultium, GM said in a separate statement. Prismatic are rectangular in shape and can be packaged more efficiently to reduce weight and cost, while simplifying manufacturing.

Under the direction of Kurt Kelty, a former Tesla Inc. executive who GM hired earlier this year to run its battery development, the Detroit-based company has started making changes to the shape and composition of its battery cells and packs.

