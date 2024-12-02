Jane Street Says Ex-Trader Mocked ‘Dumb’ Millennium Strategies

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, August 23, 2021. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Jane Street Group said a former trader whom it claims stole secret billion-dollar India options strategies for Millennium Management previously ridiculed his new employer’s own strategies as “dumb.”

In a court filing last week, Jane Street said the comments by Doug Schadewald undercut the defense argument that the allegedly stolen strategies were based on well-known “textbook” trading principles and shouldn’t be considered trade secrets. If the strategies were well-known, other Millennium traders would have been using them, Jane Street contends, but that hasn’t been the case.

“Indeed, before he joined Millennium, Schadewald derided Millennium’s volatility traders, saying ‘none of those guys can make money’ because ‘they all do the same dumb strategies,’” Jane Street lawyer Deborah Brown wrote Wednesday in a letter to US District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan.

Whether Jane Street’s strategies are unique is at the heart of the suit the proprietary-trading firm brought against Schadewald, fellow trader Daniel Spottiswood and Millennium in April, weeks after the two men joined Izzy Englander’s hedge fund group.

The case is now in the discovery phase where the parties exchange evidence. Though they claim credit for building Jane Street’s India options desk, Schadewald and Spottiswood have said their trading is based on experience and expertise rather than anything secret. Millennium has similarly argued that it’s been active in the Indian market for years.

Deposition Demand

According to Jane Street, discovery to date shows that the allegedly stolen strategies aren’t widely used at Millennium outside of Schadewald’s group. Jane Street said Millennium had refused to put forth deposition witnesses to testify about its awareness and use of the strategies prior to Schadewald’s hiring and should be ordered to do so.

“Millennium admits it has been trading in India ‘for years’ before hiring Schadewald, so Jane Street is entitled to testimony on whether Millennium employed Jane Street’s allegedly ‘textbook’ strategies during those ‘years,’ and if so, for how long,” Brown wrote.

Both Jane Street and Millennium declined to comment on Monday. A lawyer for Schadewald didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The allegedly stolen strategies and much of the evidence in the case has been heavily redacted in court filings. That they involve India options trading and generated $1 billion in profits for Jane Street last year were revealed in an April court hearing.

Millennium has since pointed to Jane Street’s record profits from its India options team since the traders’ departure to argue that it suffered no economic harm. Englander’s firm also unsuccessfully asked Jane Street to provide compensation details for eight of its senior officers. Schadewald and Spottiswood have said they left Jane Street largely because they were disappointed with their pay.

The case is Jane Street Group LLC v. Millennium Management LLC, 24 cv 02783, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

