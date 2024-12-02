Japan’s Yields Rise as Ueda’s Comments Bolster Hike Expectations

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government bond yields rose after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said interest rate hikes are “nearing” as economic trends develop in line with the central bank’s forecasts.

The two-year yield climbed to its highest since 2008 and the 10-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.075%, after Ueda’s remarks in a Nikkei interview suggested a hike may happen soon. Overnight indexed swaps are pricing in a 67% chance of a December move, with the probability hitting 90% by January.

US Treasury yields followed JGB yields higher, with the 10-year up 4 basis points to 4.21%.

“Perhaps because the BOJ has been emphasizing the importance of communication in raising rates, the fact that Ueda’s interview appeared at this time may have been taken as a hint that rates would be raised in December,” wrote Ataru Okumura, senior rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The possibility of a December hike in Japan as well as the US election results have lifted yields in both countries.

Japan’s 30-year yield rose to its highest since 2010 last month, while five-year yields hit a 15-year high.

Ueda emphasized in the Nikkei interview that underlying inflation must rise toward 2%, and that the central bank should also keep an eye on the US economy given the incoming administration. He said the weakening yen may require “countermeasures” from the central bank. The yen weakened to 150.64 against the dollar at 11:30 a.m. on Monday in Tokyo.

Japan’s central bank has been criticized for its communication, particularly in the lead-up to its July 31 rate hike that set off global market turmoil in early August. Some strategists note that the latest interview may have been timed to prevent a repeat of a similar rout.

