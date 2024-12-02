Point72 Hires Portfolio Managers From Symmetry in Asia Expansion

(Bloomberg) -- Point72 Asset Management is adding two portfolio managers from Symmetry Investments, as billionaire Steve Cohen’s $35 billion hedge fund firm expands its roster of Asia-based staff seeking to profit from broader economic themes.

Wang Kai and Koh Ushijima are expected to start their new jobs in Hong Kong in the second half of 2025, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Mo Grimeh, Point72’s global macro unit head, increased the number of his investment teams to 51 by March, five times the number when he joined in early 2020. Point72 and peers such as Millennium Management have been adding macro traders, as the return of swings in interest rates and currencies boost trading opportunities.

Symmetry itself has expanded its investment team by more than a third in the last two years, said another person briefed on the situation, who asked not to be named discussing private information. The $13 billion macro hedge fund firm was spun out of Millennium in 2014 under the leadership of Guo Feng.

Wang was head of European inflation trading at Citigroup Inc. in London, before joining Symmetry in early 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. Ushijima started at Symmetry more than five years ago.

Apart from the Hong Kong hires, Jay Wells and Antoine Tan will start in Point72’s macro business early next year, one of the people said. Wells will be based in West Palm Beach, Florida and Tan will sit in New York.

Tan’s LinkedIn profile most recently listed him as deputy chief investment officer of Annapurna Capital Management, a macro hedge fund that started in June. Both earlier worked for III Capital Management, a more than $5 billion Boca Raton, Florida-headquartered multistrategy investment firm that is an affiliate of broker-dealer AVM LP.

Another new hire is Stergios Pantostis, who will be based in Point72’s Dubai office, the person said. He was once a portfolio manager at Moore Capital Management.

