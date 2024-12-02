Stock of Uniqlo’s Parent Down Most in 9 Weeks After Xinjiang Remarks

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Fast Retailing declined as much as 4.4%, the most since Sept. 30, after a spokesperson said the company is concerned about Chinese demand following comments from its chairman that the retailer is not using cotton from Xinjiang.

Tadashi Yanai said Fast Retailing’s flagship clothing chain Uniqlo does not source cotton from China’s Xinjiang region, where the US has restricted trade over human rights concerns, in a BBC interview last week.

A representative for Fast Retailing told Bloomberg on Nov. 30 that the company was “watching the situation carefully” to see whether Yanai’s remarks would lead to a fall in demand for, or boycott of, its products in China.

Fast Retailing was the biggest drag on Japan’s benchmark Topix Index in early trading Monday, which was up 0.2% as of 9:38 a.m. Tokyo time.

