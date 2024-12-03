Bank of Korea to Hold Emergency Meeting After Yoon’s Martial Law

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy board said it will hold an extraordinary meeting Wednesday morning to discuss steps to shield the economy and markets after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.

Separately, the finance minister, BOK governor and other financial regulators will meet again at 7 a.m. in Seoul on Wednesday after vowing to provide “unlimited liquidity” to stabilize markets following their discussion late Tuesday after Yoon’s announcement of military rule.

South Korea’s economic managers will announce more detailed steps as they pledged to hold discussions every day to protect the economy and investors.

The emergency BOK meeting comes less than a week after the central bank surprised with another quarter-point rate cut to 3% as Governor Rhee Chang-yong cited growth risks from the likely policies of the incoming Trump administration.

