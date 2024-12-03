China Lifts Last Australia Meat Processor Bans, Albanese Says

(Bloomberg) -- China has now lifted all restrictions on exports from Australian meat works, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, marking a new milestone in warming relations between the two governments.

Beijing has ended its ban on the final two Australian meat processors that had been restricted from selling to China, Albanese said in a statement on Tuesday, joining eight other meat works that had already had restrictions relaxed in stages since December 2023. The prime minister said the announcement paved the way for a full resumption of beef exports to China.

China’s government has now either lifted or pledged to remove all trade curbs that were imposed on Australian exports at the height of diplomatic tensions between the two nations in 2020 and 2021.

Beijing has already ended restrictions on Australian barley, wine, timber and coal, among others, as well as announcing that it intended to end a ban on the import of rock lobsters “in time for Chinese New Year.”

“We are close to the point where China’s trade impediments which impacted A$20 billion ($12.9 billion) worth of Australian exports have all been removed,” Trade Minister Don Farrell said in a statement.

The trade curbs were imposed in stages following the announcement by then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison that Australia would support an international inquiry into the origins of Covid-19, infuriating the government in Beijing.

However, since the election of the center-left Labor government in May 2022, ties between Australia and China have rapidly improved, including the restarting of high-level diplomatic talks and state visits. Premier Li Qiang traveled to Australia in June to meet with Albanese.

John Dee’s meat processor in Warwick and the Australian Country Choice processor in Brisbane — the two processors in question — weren’t immediately available for comment.

It comes as Australia boosts its rate of cattle slaughter to meet rising global demand for beef, which is expected to outpace supply and increase export prices.

