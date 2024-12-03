India Pivots From Russia to US for Cutting-Edge Weapons

(Bloomberg) -- India has sharply reduced orders for defense equipment with Russia and is now buying more from Western suppliers, officials said, a significant policy shift for a nation traditionally reliant on arms from Moscow.

India and Russia’s plans to jointly develop and manufacture helicopters and advanced fighter jets were shelved some time ago, according to senior Indian officials with direct knowledge, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

A separate proposal to lease a nuclear-powered submarine from Russia to train Indian crew is also unlikely to move forward, they said, noting that the South Asian nation is building its own vessels. Two warships and batteries for an anti-missile shield, which were ordered prior to the war in Ukraine, are the only outstanding items New Delhi has yet to receive from Moscow.

India’s ministries of defense and external affairs didn’t reply to requests for comment.

India, the world’s biggest importer of weapons, has been buying less and less from Russia. Only 36% of India’s arms imports came from Russia last year, down from 76% in 2009, according to a March report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent think tank that studies conflict, weapon sales and disarmament.

India’s move to wean itself off Russian weapons underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to steadily reduce its dependence on Moscow, even as his government continues to buy cheap energy from Russia and provide diplomatic support to Vladimir Putin. India at the same time has moved closer into the US defense orbit, providing an anchor for the relationship just as Donald Trump comes into office threatening higher tariffs.

New Delhi’s shift from Russia has helped US-based suppliers. According to the SIPRI, India is now buying more from Western companies and trying to build homemade weapons with support from the US and France. Over the past two decades, Washington has eased restrictions barring developing countries from accessing advanced technology.

Since 2018, India has inked contracts worth nearly $20 billion for US-made products, according to a report from the US Congressional Research Service. In October, the South Asian country green-lit a more than $3 billion deal for 31 long-range drones made by US defense giant General Atomics.

India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and General Electric Co. are also close to signing an agreement to jointly manufacture an advanced version of jet engines for the next generation of light-combat aircraft, according to Indian officials who asked not be named as discussions are private. The authorities agreed on terms of the partnership during Modi’s state visit to the US last year.

Russian-made weapons are often cheaper than Western ones. But they need frequent repairs, which affects their desirability and makes them costlier in the long run, said another senior Indian official, who asked not be named to discuss sensitive information.

“India has slowly shifted to Western-origin platforms because the military is increasingly comfortable with such technology,” said Anit Mukherjee, a senior lecturer at King’s College London who specializes in India’s military and foreign policy.

The pivot away from Moscow is a defining feature of Modi’s foreign policy. It underscores India’s efforts to balance ties with Russia, which sells cheap oil to New Delhi, and the US, which is helping ramp up defense manufacturing and add jobs in the South Asian nation.

The war in Ukraine has accelerated India’s reduction in buying Russian weapons. A delay in supplying anti-missile shields is proof of Russia’s strained capacity, said Sushant Singh, a lecturer of South Asian studies at Yale University.

Russia’s ties with China have also further complicated the equation. “Russian defense industries’ reliance on Chinese electronics is problematic and a red flag for India,” said Mukherjee.

Even so, New Delhi and Moscow are jointly manufacturing rifles and missiles in India, and Russia still remains the South Asian nation’s largest supplier of military hardware. The bulk of imports, however, comprises spare parts to keep legacy equipment functional. That includes everything from basic rifles to army tanks and India’s primary fighter jet.

“These will remain in service for decades and India will need spare parts and ammunition from Russia for a long time,” said Singh.

New Delhi’s fighter fleet is dropping steadily as it faces off against two hostile neighbors — China and Pakistan. It may need help from Moscow there too: India’s homemade fighters program stalled after US-based GE failed to supply jet engines.

In addition, India continues to be dependent on Russia for nuclear capabilities.

“Russia remains the only country which offers its nuclear submarines to India,” said Mukherjee. “India’s partnership with Western countries will be incomplete until both sides find a way to talk about nuclear issues.”

